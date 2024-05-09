St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32-C Chandigarh

Anneans won various inter-school competitions in the past one month. The chapter of winning spree started with Eco Fest ‘Mausam’, organised by St Stephen’s School, where Anneans won the first prize in ‘Reusing by Weaving’, second prize in ‘Working Model Making’ and PowerPoint Presentation events and third prize in storytelling. They showcased their abilities in yet another inter-school competition organised by Moti Ram Arya Senior Secondary School by clinching the first prize in four events — fancy dress, poster-making, face painting and group dance competitions. While in PPT, they managed to secure the second position. Anneans exhibited extraordinary talents and led St Anne’s Convent school win the Overall Champions Trophy in an inter-school competition organised by Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School. While Anneans won the second prize in the Umbrella Painting Competition, they managed to secure the third prize in Tableau Competition. In ‘After Dinner Speech’, they clinched two prizes — second prize in the junior category (classes IX-X) and third prize in the senior category (classes XI-XII). Principal of the school Sr Siji Isaac; Vice-Principal Sr Regina and Sr Leena congratulated the winners and teachers and appreciated them for giving incredible performances.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.