St Annes’ School, Chandigarh

As CBSE declared Class X and Class XII results, the joy of the students of the school knew no bounds. In Class X, short of only 4 marks to her 500, Akshita Jain showed her intellectual feat and made her school proud by scoring 99.2% in board exams and clinched the first position in the Tricity. Next in the lead was Shreya Vohra scoring 98.6% and third berth was taken by two students Partyaksha and Jivitesh Bhardwaj, both scoring 98.2%. The competition continued for 241 students who appeared for the secondary school examination as around 90 students scored more than 90%. In Class XII exam result, Amandeep Kaur Chahal topped the examination in the commerce stream by scoring 94.6%, Shreya excelled in non-medical with 94.2%. Medical stream had Vanshika Goyal with 92.8% marks as the topper. In all 117 students appeared for the senior secondary school examination and more than 55 students scored above 80%. Principal Sr Siji Isaac congratulated the students.

