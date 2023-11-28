St Joans Public School, Zirakpur

The school celebrated its Annual Function at Tagore Theatre. The theme of the event was “Ignite hope for humanity”. Students from all classes presented skits and dances in line with the theme to teach the values of compassion, benevolence, charity and affection among human beings to students. Skits on child labour, animal cruelty, environmental pollution and pathetic condition of senior citizens were the highlights of the event. Dance performances on human virtues of respect, fairness, compassion, honesty and responsibility enthralled the audience. Gursimran Singh Oberoi, Managing Director of the IPB, and Dr Navjot Kaur were the chief guests. They were honoured by Chairperson of the school Shanta Nayyar and Director RK Nayyar. The event was attended by parents of students and other special invitees.

#Zirakpur