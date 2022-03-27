St. John's students operate waste paper recycling machine

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

Silver Fern Education Consultants, an overseas education consultancy has come up with an initiative - ECONATION, in association with St. John’s High School, Chandigarh. Under this a waste paper recycling machine has been installed on the premises of St. John’s High School.

"We have joined hands with the school to provide the students with a platform to create something new, which is useful and even profitable. The waste paper recycling machine installed in the school will be used to convert leftover sheets into fresh paper. This fresh paper can be used to manufacture products like notebooks, drawing books, exam sheets, magazine sheets, etc. This project will not only teach students how to manage a business and earn revenue but will also provide them with an opportunity to give back to the society as this is an ecofriendly project," said Shivam Garg, COO of Silver Fern.

This project was planned and structured under the guidance of Kavita Das , Principal of St. John’s High School. It was inaugurated by Kshitij Bhatia, Regional Manager, University of Essex, United Kingdom.

This initiative has been designed as a Business Project solely for the students of Class XI and XII of St. John's High School. Daily operations like product development, marketing, sales will be handled by the students under the guidance of teachers allotted for each process.