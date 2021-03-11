St Joseph School Ambala city

Mothers of Class X students were invited for the Mother’s Day celebration programme at the school. They participated in various activities like singing, dancing, cooking-without-fire and modelling. Cake-cutting ceremony was commenced by Abhijeet Banerjee, Senior Manager, and Principal Amita Sachdeva. Lots of activities were organised by Josephians with the help of the educators. The title of ‘Best Mom’ was won by Mrs Pooja Mendiratta. The school Director Kiran Banerjee, Deputy Director Ashima Kiran Banerjee, Senior Manager and Principal congratulated and wished "A very Happy Mothers Day" to all the Mothers across the world.
