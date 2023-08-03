St Joseph Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Students of the school celebrated Vanmahotsav. Students of Class II of the primary-1 block participated in sapling plantation drive. The middle block marked the day with an innovative project, named ‘The Cloth Bag Campaign’. The programme urges one and all to come together and say no to single use plastic and to propagate the use of cloth and jute bags. To raise awareness and concern for nature among youngsters, the secondary block conducted an outer board embellishment competition with the theme, ‘Nature at its Best’. Students showcased their talent with great pride and put up beautifully made charts. The teachers spoke on the importance of planting trees. Members of the school management Sukhdeep Grewal and Paramdeep Grewal congratulated the students for expressing their feelings and respect for nature and praised the educators for encouraging the youngsters to become more active in environmental conservation efforts.
