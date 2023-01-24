St Joseph's School, Sector 44, Chandigarh

The school, under the "Girls India Project", conducted a session on rights of girls and women. The guest speaker on the occasion was JS Jayara, Principal of the Institute for the Blind, Chandigarh. Staff members of St Joseph's School, GHS-53 and GMSSS-44 attended the session. Jayara said the Constitution provided exclusive rights to women for their protection and development and every woman should have the freedom to make her own choices and claim her rights. He shared some stories of success and emphasised that if differently abled people could achieve success, why couldn't women. Principal Monica Chawla enlightened participants about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Shimmi Jassal gave an insight into financial frauds and ways to protect oneself from these. A skit on child safety was presented by teachers wherein they showed how they could guide their children about good and bad touch and dangers from strangers.