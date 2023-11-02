St Joseph’s Sen Sec School, Chandigarh

The school greeted the newly appointed chairperson of CCPCR, Shipra Bansal. The day began with the welcome of the new chairperson by Principal Monica Chawla. She extended her a token of acknowledgement and gratitude by presenting her a planter. This was followed by the lighting of the lamp. Thereafter, the guest and other dignitaries were given musical welcome as melodious songs filled the air. The various girls involved in the project took turns to share their experiences, beginning from participating in the Peer Buddy Programme to participating in various marathons, cyclothons, rallies, candle march, mock parliaments and much more to voice women’s rights. The school’s “Street Rockers” staged a nukkad natak mocking the inequalities and injustice prevailing in the society against women. The Josephites also took pride in exhibiting various games and toys especially curated and crafted to promote holistic education and to make learning a life-long experience.