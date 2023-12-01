St Joseph’s Sen Sec School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

To mark the Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Dev, the management, staff and students organised a ‘kirtan’ conducted by granthis on the school premises. Ardaas was also performed. A religious song was presented by the school choir. After the rendition of shabads, ‘kadah prashad’ was distributed to the gathering. Langar was held for the staff and students were also given biscuits as part of the prasad. Josephians participated in various activities so as to acquaint them with the Sikh values of compassion, prosperity, equality and justice stated in Guru Granth Sahib. Slogan writing, poetry recitation, class discussions, shabad recitals and card making activities on the theme of ‘Gurpurb’ were held for children. An innovative school programme, ‘HIS’ Counter, an acronym for Honesty Integrity Shop Counter, was introduced. A mobile cart has been designed and crafted to stock books, notebooks and other stationery items that have been selflessly donated by Josephians for anyone who needs it. Students will buy the items for nominal rates. Members of the School Management, Principal, staff and students felt truly blessed to be a part of the celebrations.

