St. Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

St. Joseph's Senior Secondary School collaborated with Government High School Sector 53, Chandigarh in yet another initiative under the guidance of Harjinder Kaur, Chairperson, CCPCR. The venture saw the two schools coming together to share resources like the digital library for sharing of knowledge with the community, students and the teachers at large. The digital library will help the stakeholders from both the institutions to use the resources not only for academic purpose but also for acquiring life skills. The two schools connected through a virtual platform wherein the students and teachers of St. Joseph’s shared their experience of working as partners and adopting the technique of peer buddies for an enriching learning experience. Students of the Government High School also expressed their enthusiasm for partnering in the wonderful alliance. Anecdotes full of motivation and life changing stories marked the conversation between the students from both sides. Dr. Megha, the in-campus doctor for St. Joseph’s also shared tips and tricks to beat the summer heat. She shared how important it was to keep ourselves hydrated during the summers and also encouraged the students to eat healthy and seasonal fruits and veggies to maintain good health. The Principal of St. Joseph's Senior Secondary School Monica Chawla motivated the students from both schools with her words and urged them to maintain the fervour and not rest till they accomplish their goal to make the Venture a success.