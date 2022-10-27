St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

School students attended Scouts and Guides camp at Taradevi Temple, Shimla, HP. The camp proved to be both educational and adventurous for the students. The camp began with the Scouts and Guides prayer and State Training Commissioner (Scout) LS Verma along with Scout Master Vipan Kumar and Guide Captain Tarandeep unfurled the flag. Verma apprised participants of the history of Scouts and Guide programme in India. Students learnt about different knots used by the guides and enjoyed campfire during the chilly nights in Shimla.