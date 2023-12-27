St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, celebrates Christmas

The entire school was festooned to create a winter wonderland with the customary Xmas tree and Nativity Scene taking pride of place in the reception area. Through the week, Santa’s little Josephian ‘elves’ from the middle block hand crafted exquisite Christmas-themed decorations for the special exhibition, the proceeds of which were donated to charity. The little angels of kindergarten fashioned Santa’s, reindeer, snowmen and Xmas trees out of origami sheets. They also visited a church to seek the blessings of Lord Jesus. The blocks of primary I and II made little popsicle huts, wreaths and the twelve symbols of Christmas. Christmas celebration was graced by the presence of the special guests — Principals of the partner schools, Asha Rani (GMSSSS, Sector 37), Suman Jaswal (GMHS, Sector 53) and Manjula (GMHS, Sector 29, Chandigarh) — who were presented with tokens of affection by Sukhdeep Grewal, management member, along with Principal Monica Chawla and Coordinators. The festivities commenced with the energetic medley of foot-tapping carols by the school choir followed by the musical enactment of The Nativity Story. The dance performances by the students set the stage alight. The students who contributed wholeheartedly for the Animal Adoption Programme that St. Joseph’s operates in tandem with Chhatbir Zoo were also felicitated with certificates. Another successful innovative programme of the school, Goodness Bank 2.0, was revitalised wherein the class in charges of the ‘Most Creatively crafted Goodness Banks’ were felicitated with special gifts. The dignitaries also visited the ‘Wall of Kindness’ where the Josephian family dole out clothes and other necessary items to the needy. The teachers of the institution, became Santas and accompanied by the Josephians, visited the Max Hospital bearing gifts for little ones as well as the care givers.

