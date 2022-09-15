St. Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Sec 44, Chandigarh

Carrying on with the mission of organising philanthropic activities, three teams of teachers, along with students, volunteered to visit the Blind School, Sector 26, Vatika School of Deaf and Dumb and Samarth Jiyo — an institution for the mentally challenged and the specially-abled to add a deeper meaning to the Teachers’ Day celebrations, a day celebrated to honour not only teachers but also the learners as well. Josephians performed various activities ranging from singing and dramatics to playing different games to ensure learning even without walls and beyond books. The school has been carrying on with such activities now for more than five years in a row. This act aimed at instilling compassion and encouraging the young generation to indulge in acts of kindness towards the marginalised sector. The Principal of the Blind School was all praise for the management of St. Joseph's for this noble endeavour and presented an appreciation letter also typed in braille.