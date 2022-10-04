St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Sec 44, Chandigarh

Students of the school marked the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by participating in various activities. The KG students presented rhymes and songs, filled colours in symbols that represented Mahatma Gandhi, eg spinning wheel and the famous round spectacles. Students of the primary block made creative and colourful posters that showcased Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings. During interactive sessions, teachers highlighted the significance of the Dandi March, led by Mahatma Gandhi, against the British rulers. Gandhian ideals and teachings were depicted through innovative activities conducted in the middle block, which included slogan writing, key chain making and poster making. Students sang Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite song ‘Vaishnava Jan’. Students of the senior classes penned down inspiring poems, wrote articles, drew creative sketches and made eye-catching digital posters along with short videos on the life and times of Mahatma Gandhi.