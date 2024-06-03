St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

An awareness session for teachers of the school was organised by the Reserve Bank of India, Chandigarh, with a focus on adopting banking habits, safe digital banking, cybercrime and frauds, familiarisation with the helplines and redressal mechanism, etc. Anuradha Sahu, Deputy General Manager, Vikram Dhaanda, Assistant General Manager and other officials and staff of CEPC, Chandigarh Regional Office, were present. The session was attended by more than 130 teachers of the school. The programme began with Shimmi, programme coordinator, St Joseph’s School, welcoming the guests and participants. This was followed by Jyoti, Assistant, Integrated Banking Department, RBI, Chandigarh, giving an overview of the awareness programme and a session on ‘Digital Awareness’ was held. The session emphasised on the transition from a cash driven society to a cash-less society and terminologies in the world of digital banking. Sugandha Dinker, Assistant Manager, CEPC, started a session on ‘Consumer Awareness and Protection’. She mentioned about the importance of a proactive approach and taking precautionary measures for safe digital banking, such as refraining from opening links and attachments from untrustworthy sources, using public WiFi for online banking, ensuring secure browsing, not to share banking details, enable transaction alerts for real-time updates, setting unique passwords for each account, etc. The session also focused on reporting of unauthorised activity promptly to the National Cyber Crime Portal and to the bank concerned. At the end of the session, a quiz was organised by Sunil, Assistant, CEPC, wherein the teachers participated actively. Anuradha Sahu, DGM, encouraged the participants to further disseminate the information received from the sessions especially among their students and also with their peers, family, social circle, etc. The session ended with a vote of thanks to the participants and organising team, RBI, Chandigarh.

#cyber crime #Reserve Bank of India RBI