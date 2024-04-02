St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, organises ‘Rhythmic Beats’

As the session 2023-24 came to an end, the school organised the annual cultural programme, ‘Rhythmic Beats’, in which over 400 tiny tots of the kindergarten block of the school performed. The event was graced by Lt Col Narain Das of Grenadiers Regiment, who after garnering a vast experience of soldiering, was a key member of the team preparing the New Education Policy and is currently posted at Chandigarh in the NCC Battalion as Administrative Officer.

He was accompanied by the members of the school management, Sukhdeep Singh, Paramdeep Singh Grewal, Principal Monica Chawla and special invitees of the show, Dharmendra, Headmaster GMHS, Karsan, Sham Lal, Resident Manager, JJ Homes, and Gurmeet Kaur, Headmistress, GHS, Khajeri, who declared the show open by releasing colourful balloons. The pièce de résistance undoubtedly were the kindergartners who took it upon themselves to anchor the entire show with such panache and pizzazz that left everyone in awe of their prodigious skills. The cultural event was interspersed with the students expounding on current issues such as Drones, SDG Heroes, Para Archer, Brain Chips and their experience at Kindergarten. Their confidence and eloquence, as they put forth their views verbatim, had the entire audience applauding and rooting for them. The cultural extravaganza commenced with a prayer song by the Pre KG D, invoking the benediction of Lord Ganes. The lithesome moves of the tiny tots of Nursery A performed the welcome dance followed by the action packed performance by the playway moppets who danced their way into everyone’s hearts. There was a motley collection of items ranging from the hypnotic, mystical moves of the Arabian Dance to the rough and tough action-packed performance of Cowboys from the Wild Wild West and the Ode to Lord Hanuman. The little emissaries of Nursery B, C and D brought home the messages that the best way to face life’s challenges is to simply dance through them. The Pre KG A kiddies exhibited their resolve and determination to achieve their goals, as they danced to the tune of ‘Ik Zindagi’, while Pre KG B’s Clown Dance was a spectacle of giggles and grins with whimsical moves and infectious laughter that had the audience in splits. Celebrating the unique bond shared with the extraordinary mentors in their lives, the students of KG B and Pre KG E paid a tribute to their parents with their take on the song ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ and a spirited qawwali, respectively. Next on the cards was a trip down memory lane as the supercool kids of KG A sashayed from the groovy 60’s to the funky 90’s via their dynamic performance ‘From Retro to Metro’. The show came to a close with the vibrant bhangra that never fails to captivate the senses and ignite the soul. Another moment of pride was the official release of the Amazon published book, ‘Teen Verse’ written by a Class IX studentm Ambreen Bakshi. She was felicitated with a trophy by the chief guest and other dignitaries present.