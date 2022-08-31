St. Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

A Hindi Recitation Competition was held for the students of Primary class at St Joseph's Sr Sec School with an aim to help students explore their hidden talent beyond the books. The young poets came up with different poems on the theme of 'Hamare Bhartiya Tyohaar' and "Prakriti Prem". The children chose a variety of poems on the respective themes such as Prakriti Ki Sundarta, Tyoharon Ka Desh Hamara, Aao Mitron Prakriti Mata Se Prem Karen. They enthralled the audience with articulation and memory skills while reciting poems. They used props to bring out the significance of the poems recited by them. The students were assessed on the parameters such as content, clarity, presentation. It was a splendid opportunity for them to gain confidence through their virtual performance. The judges appreciated and applauded the performances of the participants.
