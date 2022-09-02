St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

To commemorate National Sports Day, the middle block of the school spread awareness in students about the importance of healthy and fit lifestyle. Students took part in various activities. They played games like football, kho-kho, table tennis, obstacle race and many more. They made posters depicting different sports legends. The secondary and senior secondary block students participated in the cross-country race, displaying the most important 5 S of sports — stamina, speed, strength, skill, and spirit — to spread awareness about physical activity, sports, and overall health.
