St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

In its effort to provide wings to the student's imagination and empower students to become entrepreneurs of tomorrow, the third PDC workshop on 'Idea Generation for Entrepreneurship', in collaboration with the renowned NITTTR Chandigarh, was held in St Joseph's Sr Sec School for the students of classes VIII - XI. Chetan Sahore, Convenor Entrepreneurship and Rural Development Centre (ERDC), Director Young Hopes of India Foundation, and Director Regain Our Glory Foundation was the resource person for the day. The session being an insightful and interactive one helped students learn the basic difference between Innovation and Invention. Director Paramdeep Grewal as well as the Principal Monika Chawla paid their gratitude to NITTTR for trusting the school and providing them an opportunity to become the torchbearers of the initiative.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs
Video goes viral on social media
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...