St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

In its effort to provide wings to the student's imagination and empower students to become entrepreneurs of tomorrow, the third PDC workshop on 'Idea Generation for Entrepreneurship', in collaboration with the renowned NITTTR Chandigarh, was held in St Joseph's Sr Sec School for the students of classes VIII - XI. Chetan Sahore, Convenor Entrepreneurship and Rural Development Centre (ERDC), Director Young Hopes of India Foundation, and Director Regain Our Glory Foundation was the resource person for the day. The session being an insightful and interactive one helped students learn the basic difference between Innovation and Invention. Director Paramdeep Grewal as well as the Principal Monika Chawla paid their gratitude to NITTTR for trusting the school and providing them an opportunity to become the torchbearers of the initiative.