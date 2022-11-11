St Joseph's Sr. Sec. School, Chd

A shabad-kirtan programme was held at the school grounds with the holy Guru Granth Sahib gracing the gathering of the entire school. The founders of the school Rupinder Grewal and Harjinder Grewal paid obeisance to the Guru. The Kindergarten students were taken to a gurdwara. The Middle block students recited poems on the Guru and his inspiring teachings. A quiz was organised and prabhat pheri was taken out. In the Secondary block, celebrations commenced with a prayer and students were inspired to follow the Guru’s teachings. The philosophy of Guru Nanak ji was shared with the youngsters. Sakhis, poems, shabads and speeches were special features of the celebration. Teachers apprised students of the life of the Guru which was then followed by the ardas. The Director of the school, Paramdeep Singh Grewal wished everyone. Principal Monica Chawla hoped that the teachings of the revered Guru would reflect goodness and compassion in the young learners and bring happiness and prosperity into the lives of everyone always.