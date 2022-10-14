St. Joseph’s Sr. Sec. School, Sec 44-D, Chandigarh

Josephians joined hands with CACA (Children against Child Abuse) in a joint venture to sensitise teachers and understand concepts for the protection of child rights.The session played an instrumental role in sensitisation of the teaching staff about the types of abuse and what measures should be taken to prevent it. The 5Ps of child Protection, Prevention, Paramountcy, Partnership and Parental Responsibility were talked through in detail. Empowering the children with awareness was one of the main aims of this session. The mentors were educated to respond to risk in an appropriate, ideal and in an intrusive manner. Principal Monica Chawla thanked CACA for providing an opportunity to collaborate for a noble cause which would foster a safer environment for each child to blossom and shine.
