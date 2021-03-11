St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Sector 44, Chandigarh

Asthma Day is observed at the school every year to raise awareness about the chronic respiratory disease among students. In the primary II block, a doctor was invited to educate children and teachers on the triggers and management of asthma. The students expressed their concern towards patients through posters showing different types of asthma, its causes and prevention. They also participated in a quiz on asthma management. The quiz included topics on prevention of the disease and care of such patients and ways to deal with an emergency. Awareness activities and games drew the attention of children towards the important medicines and devices essential for an asthma emergency kit.
