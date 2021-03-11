St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Sector 44, Chandigarh

Students of Primary-II block participated in various activities to mark National Technology Day. Students made vibrant posters, created interactive presentations and wrote thoughtful articles on ‘Women in science’ and ‘Importance of technology in daily life of people’. The Principal appreciated the efforts of the students and the teachers in making the day a success.
