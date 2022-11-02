St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

The school organised a Hindi recitation competition for the students of KG. Students highlighted the significance of the language and spoke on various other topics like “Save trees’, ‘Save water’, ‘Value of time’, ‘Girl child’, ‘Brave soldiers’, etc. They made different types of props to express their emotions and thoughts. The best ones were awarded with certificates and all the participants were appreciated for their efforts and energetic performances.
