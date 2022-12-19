St. Joseph's Sr. Sec. School, Sector 44 D Chandigarh

The vision of Principal Monica Chawla to bring about a change in the field of education and to promote' Eat Right Habits' among students was recognised when she was bestowed with the prestigious 'Award of Honour' by Nivedita Trust for Aahar Kranti in the event titled “Role of Women in Nation Building" organised in collaboration with MCM DAV College, Chandigarh. The school has carved a niche for itself by being the only school in Chandigarh to be felicitated with this prestigious 'Award of Honour'.