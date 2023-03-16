St. Joseph's Sr. Sec. School, Sector 44 D, Chandigarh

An annual function, "Vibrant Exuberanza", was executed with the team efforts of students and teachers of Primary-2.

The event was graced by Shveta Arora, Regional Officer, CBSE, Chandigarh, as the chief guest, along with other dignitaries of the city.

The programme began with a rendition of Saraswati Vandana followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp.

Principal Monica Chawla spoke about the achievements of Josephites through the annual report. A cultural fiesta was organised which displayed talents of students.