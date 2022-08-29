St Joseph's students bag positions in Olympiads

Students of St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Chandigarh, shine in Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) competitions conducted in 2021-22. Olympiads of various subjects like English (IEO), Computer (NCO), Science (NSO), General Knowledge (IGKO), Social Studies (ISSO) and of Mathematics (IMO) were conducted and students bagged positions in all. Students of Primary II Rahul Goel and Arman Singh bagged gold medals in IMO and Aruhi got a gold medal in ISSO at the international level. Two students were awarded gold medals and one was awarded with silver medal at the zonal level. Twenty-seven students were conferred with Medals of Distinction and certificates and 23 were conferred with Medals of Excellence. Six were felicitated with vouchers of Rs 500 and six with vouchers of Rs 1,000. Many were awarded with Certificates of Distinction, Zonal Excellence, Outstanding Performance and School Excellence. Principal Monica Chawla congratulated the students for bringing laurels for the institution.
