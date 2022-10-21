St Luke's School, Solan

A prize distribution ceremony was organised for KG to Class V. Dr Sanjay Aggarwal and Dr Savita Aggarwal were the chief guests. They were welcomed by the school band. Rev Fr P Sahayaraj honoured the chief guest with a sapling. Principal Sr Laveena Pinto and Blooming Buds in-charge Sr Martha Nancy were also present. Winners of different sports events were given medals and certificates. The best players from each class were given a Champions Trophy. Ashoka House was declared as the ‘Cock House of the Year from Blooming Buds’. Chief guest Dr Sanjay Aggarwal appreciated the students for showing sportsmanship.