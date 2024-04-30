St Luke’s Senior Secondary School, Solan

A ‘plastic and health’ workshop was organised at Government High School, Kanah, in collaboration with the Eco Science Foundation, as well as a bird walk at Shilli Wildlife Sanctuary. A total of 42 students and four teachers participated in the workshop. Participants included students and Eco Club in charges from three schools in Solan — Government High School, Kanah, St Luke’s Senior Secondary School, and PNNM Geeta Adarsh Vidyalaya. During the workshop, students observed 30 birds and learnt how to identify them. The main purpose of these workshops was to connect students and teachers with nature, promote the importance of environmental conservation, and encourage the adoption of a healthy lifestyle. The children learnt how to identify birds and understand their behaviour, and also gained essential information about the impact of plastic on health.

#Solan