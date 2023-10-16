St Luke's Sr Sec School, Solan, holds Basketball Lukite Cup Tournament

The 12th Inter-School Basketball Lukite Cup Tournament-2023 took place at the school. The chief guest was Tehsildar Multan Singh Banyal. He was accompanied by Naib Tehsildar Jagdish. School Manager Father P Sahayaraj and Principal Sr Laveena Pinto extended warm welcome to the chief guest. A total of 22 teams participated in the tournament. The grand evening witnessed the boys’ final match between APS, Dagshai, and Pinegrove, Subathu. APS, Dagshai, emerged victorious. In the girls’ final match, Pinegrove School, Subathu, competed against St Luke’s Sr Sec School, Solan. The Pinegrove team grabbed the trophy.
