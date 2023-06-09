St Mary's Convent School, Kasauli

Tushar Anand, an outstanding student of Class XII commerce and the Head Boy of the school, was selected to serve as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on World Day against Child Labour. Among the thousands of entries submitted at the Digital Baal Mela, a platform organised by the Himachal Pradesh Education Department and sponsored by LIC, Tushar Anand's talent and dedication stood out. A panel of judges and public interaction on the entry video led to the selection of only 68 children, including Tushar, to take charge of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly for a day as child legislators in the "Baal Satra" on June 12. This unique initiative, organised under the campaign "Baccho Ki Sarkar Kaisi Ho?" (How should children's governance be?), aims to provide a platform for young minds to voice their concerns and contribute to decision-making processes.