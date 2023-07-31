St Marys Convent School, Kasauli

Leaders of the school, Tushar Anand and Lakshita, gave an opening speech to unveil the exhibition ‘E`TALAGE’, organised in the school auditorium, splashed in colours that looked welcoming, vibrant and beautiful where students displayed an exhaustive variety of artwork, craft on different themes, sketches, 3D models, water colour paintings, collage work, and subject related models. Parents took time to go through the students’ work and only had words of praise and admiration. Students could be spotted explaining about the models they had created. Principal Sr Tesvin SD praised rich variety of work exclusively produced by students. The key objective of organising the event was to showcase the hidden talent of students.
