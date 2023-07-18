St Paul's High School, Ambala

Managing Director of the school WV Charles has been felicitated with the International Award for the Best School in Innovation in Skills Development at Fitzwilliam College, University of Cambridge, UK. Charles was in the UK recently to attend the Cambridge School leadership programme, an initiative of the Camsis Education in collaboration with Cambridge Education Lab and NISA, India. The aim of the programme was to deliver a Cambridge experience to schools and to help in broadening perspectives to deal with the modern day challenges in learning the transformative approach from the world’s best academic and research faculty.

