St Paul's High School, Ambala

Managing Director of the school WV Charles has been felicitated with the International Award for the Best School in Innovation in Skills Development at Fitzwilliam College, University of Cambridge, UK. Charles was in the UK recently to attend the Cambridge School leadership programme, an initiative of the Camsis Education in collaboration with Cambridge Education Lab and NISA, India. The aim of the programme was to deliver a Cambridge experience to schools and to help in broadening perspectives to deal with the modern day challenges in learning the transformative approach from the world’s best academic and research faculty.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Poonch
A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...
Australia's Victoria withdraws as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games
Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Game...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death
Chandy died on Tuesday morning
Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar
Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers