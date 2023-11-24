St Peter's Academy, Ajit Nagar, Patiala

To inculcate the values of sportsmanship, teamspirit and co - operation, Annual Sports Meet was held in the premises of the school for Classes LKG to XII. The Annual Awards Giving Ceremony was presided over by the ITB Police Brij Mohan, the Assistant Commandant ITB Police Jyotika as the chief guests and DSP Patiala Sanjeev Singla as the guests of honour. The two-day event was marked with great fervour and joy as the participants displayed their valour and skills in both field and track events. The campus echoed with the students cheering for their houses. St Johns was declared as the runners up house and St Teresa as the best house bagged the first position. Prinicpal Rev. Fr. Michael Collins and the Manager - Rev. Fr.Dominic Bosco congratulated the awardees and thanked the worthy guests for having spared their valuable time out of their busy schedules.