St Peter's Academy, Patiala

The staff and students took an initiative to conduct an anti-begging awareness rally under the guidance of Patiala District Administration and Sahodya Schools Complex, Patiala. The rally was flagged off by chief guest Dr Shaina Kapoor (District Child Protection officer), Kaushal the legal advisor of the school, Principal Rev Fr Michael Collins, Manager Rev Fr Dominic Bosco and Rev Fr Soosai Raj. The students through street plays, songs, anti-begging banners and posters helped spread awareness among the public to discourage begging.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jharkhand governor likely to send Hemant Soren’s disqualification order to EC today
Sources in the governor's official residence had on Thursday...
Goa police detain suspected drug peddler, restaurant owner in Sonali Phogat case
The suspected drug peddler, Dattaprasad Gaonkar, was detaine...