St Peter's Academy, Patiala

The staff and students took an initiative to conduct an anti-begging awareness rally under the guidance of Patiala District Administration and Sahodya Schools Complex, Patiala. The rally was flagged off by chief guest Dr Shaina Kapoor (District Child Protection officer), Kaushal the legal advisor of the school, Principal Rev Fr Michael Collins, Manager Rev Fr Dominic Bosco and Rev Fr Soosai Raj. The students through street plays, songs, anti-begging banners and posters helped spread awareness among the public to discourage begging.