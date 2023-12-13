St. Peter's Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

The Armed Forces Flag Day was celebrated by the students of the school. Students from classes Pre- Nursery to XII became a part of the day by undertaking a variety of activities to commemorate and acknowledge the valour and sacrifice of our valiant soldiers. Members of Social Outreach Club highlighted the role of defence forces and encouraged them to be a part of the respected and eminent organisation in future. The students also sported the flags with pride and respect for the true heroes, always vigilant and on alert and maintaining the peace harmony in the country.