St Soldier Int'l Convent School, Chandigarh

“Smile is the key that fits the lock of everybody's heart.” Bearing this thought in mind a special assembly was conducted at St Soldier International Convent School, Chandigarh, by the students of Class I B .They presented different items on the theme 'Benefits of Smiling'. The main highlight of the assembly was presentation of speeches by different speakers. The speakers conveyed their thoughts in an impressive and convincing manner. The participants were successful in bringing smiles on many faces.