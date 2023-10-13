St Soldier Int’l Convent School, Mohali, celebrates Grandparents Day

The school celebrated Grandparents Day. Grandparents were greeted by students of Class II as they sang a beautiful welcome song for them. Principal of the school Anjli Sharma addressed the gathering and reiterated the role of grandparents throughout our lives, as grandparents are “a little bit of parents, a little bit of teacher, and a little bit of friend”. Students of the primary wing came up with scintillating performances as they danced to the melodious tunes of songs from the 1960s and 1970s and forced the grandparents to shake their legs. Fun games like balloon dance gave them the opportunity to tap their feet along with their partners, followed by guessing the songs and ‘antakshari’. All the winners were presented gifts. The celebration came to an end with all the grandparents and staff members tapping their feet to Punjabi song beats.

#Mohali