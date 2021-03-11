St Soldier’s International Convent School, Mohali

A two-day workshop on ‘Experiential learning’ was conducted at the school. Former Principal, DAV, Solan, Anupama Sharma and Principal, DAV, Sector 15, Chandigarh, Anuja Sharma were the resource persons. The event had around 80 facilitators who were explicitly enlightened on the various tools and techniques of experiential learning.
