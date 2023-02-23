St Stephen’s School, Chandigarh

The school organised its 40th ‘Lamp of Knowledge’ ceremony in its auditorium. The students of Class X passed on the ceremonial lamp to Class IX as a symbolic gesture, keeping with the sacred tradition initiated by Director Harold Carver. The two-day event concluded with a cultural programme to bid a heart-warming farewell to the outgoing batch. A repertoire of vibrant dances, soulful renditions and evocative poems was presented. Hiten and Disha Rana were bestowed with the coveted titles of Mr and Ms Stephenian for their exemplary qualities. On behalf of the Director, Managing trustee Diana Carver, coordinators and staff, Principal Louis Lopez conveyed best wishes to Class X students for the upcoming board examinations.
