St Stephen’s School, Chandigarh, holds meeting of cluster heads of Eco Clubs

The school in collaboration with the Environment Department, Chandigarh, organised a meeting of cluster heads of the Eco Clubs of Chandigarh. TC Nautiyal, Director of Environment, CCF and Secretary of Science and Technology, was the chief guest. In his address, Nautiyal emphasised on the importance of Eco Clubs in schools and encouraged them to work together to bring Chandigarh back to the top position. He underscored the vital role that plants play in the ecosystem as the primary producers in the food chain. He urged the gathering to protect the greenery around and to take proactive steps towards curbing climate change. The main motive of the meeting was to strengthen the 29 cluster in charges of the Eco Clubs of Chandigarh so that they could become role models for the schools associated with them. The in charges visited the school herbal garden, nursery and butterfly park at St Stephen’s School. Herbal plants and cloth bags were distributed to all those who attended the meeting. Om Prakash, principal coordinator of the Eco Clubs, discussed the establishment and upgrade of herbal gardens and nurseries. A visit to Jatinder Veer Sarvahitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Mohali was organised for the in charges of the Eco Clubs in order to have a look at the model herbal garden and nursery that is already functioning there. The model herbal garden has more than 75 species of herbal plants, herbs and shrubs. A short demonstration regarding care and maintenance of herbal garden was also given by Om Prakash. He explained the uses of various herbal plants to cure common ailments. The in charges, thereafter, visited the Herbarium where seeds, leaves and roots of more than 100 species are displayed.

