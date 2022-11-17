St Stephen's School, Togan, New Chandigarh

The school organised the annual athletic meet (sports day). The event started with march past by the four competing houses – Jupiter, Mars, Neptune and Saturn – which was followed by beautiful drill displays by students of the various classes. Then ‘Surya Namaskar’ and ‘Saree Drill’ were performed. Athletes from the four houses gave their best in different track events, ie 1500m, 800m, 400m, 200m, 100m an relay races. Saturn House won the championship trophy. Jupiter House was the first runner-up, whereas Mars House was at the third place. Director Harold Carver, Managing Trustee Diana Carver and Principal Roy da Silva applauded the efforts of the students and encouraged the children to take part in sports activities and other similar events.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Attempts being made to forget rich nations' historical contribution: India at COP27
The cover text is being debated and reworked as ministers an...
Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?
Neighbours say that Aftab would regularly go and check the b...
Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police
Police say Aftab's family shifted without informing them and...
2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying 3 hand grenades
Rs 1 lakh in cash, car seized
Narcotics Control Bureau seizes drugs worth Rs 1 crore in Mumbai
The seized drugs include 19 kg of ganja, 1.15 kg of hydropon...