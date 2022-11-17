St Stephen's School, Togan, New Chandigarh

The school organised the annual athletic meet (sports day). The event started with march past by the four competing houses – Jupiter, Mars, Neptune and Saturn – which was followed by beautiful drill displays by students of the various classes. Then ‘Surya Namaskar’ and ‘Saree Drill’ were performed. Athletes from the four houses gave their best in different track events, ie 1500m, 800m, 400m, 200m, 100m an relay races. Saturn House won the championship trophy. Jupiter House was the first runner-up, whereas Mars House was at the third place. Director Harold Carver, Managing Trustee Diana Carver and Principal Roy da Silva applauded the efforts of the students and encouraged the children to take part in sports activities and other similar events.