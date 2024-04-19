St Theresa Convent School, Samana

Baisakhi was celebrated on the school campus. A cultural programme was held. Students participated in different cultural activities like music, gidda, bhangra, etc. Students came in a colourful Punjabi cultural dresses. All tiny tots looked excited and beautiful. Principal Sister Sanitha congratulated all and spoke about the historical significance of the day. She encouraged the children to embrace the values of goodness, honesty and justice in life and stay connected with their culture.
