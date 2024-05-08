St Theresa’s Convent School, Samana

Students of the school achieved remarkable success at the national-level karate competition. The Karate Fight League 2024 held in Solan saw enthusiastic participation from St Theresa’s students, resulting in an impressive tally of two gold, one silver, and nine bronze medals. Principal Sister Sunitha highlighted the achievements of Farhan Takeja and Gunesh Singla, who secured gold, while Anmol Kaur earned silver, and Jainish Goyal, Moksh, Kanwarguntas Kaur and Anwar Singh clinched bronze medals.

