St. Thomas Convent School, Kurukshetra

Students of Class X of the school met Anand Kumar, the founder of Super-30, at the campus of Muni International School, New Delhi recently. Anjali Marwaha, the managing director of the school, told that she had been trying to introduce the school children to Anand Kumar since long and wanted him to give tips to the children on how to achieve their goals. She said that Anand Kumar will be giving an online session to school children soon. On this occasion, Kumar presented mobiles to 30 students and these included Aarzoo from the school.