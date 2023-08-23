St Thomas School, Kurukshetra

A race of unity was organised on the holy banks of Brahmasarovar on Independence Day by the school on behalf of the ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ campaign. In this run of unity, 250 students and 100 staff members of the school participated. Chairman, 48 Kos, Tirtha Madan Mohan Chhabra flagged off the run of unity. Earlier, Chairman, 48 Kos, school Chairman Sandeep Marwah, Anjali Marwah, Kartikeya, Sakshi Marwah, school Principal Aarti Suri and school Coordinator Rajni formally inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp. Students and staff members participated in the unity race and ran on the footpath of Brahmasarovar. Students presented a colourful cultural programme. After this, sweets were also distributed by schools.
