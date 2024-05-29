St Thomas’ School, Shimla, celebrates 100 years of existence

The school celebrates 100 years of existence. To commemorate this, celebrations have been on since the beginning of this year. Various academic as well as cultural programmes have been organised so far in this session. To mark the celebrations and to honour Revd Dr Pradeep Kumar Samantaroy, Chairman and Bishop of the Dioceses of Amritsar (CNI) for his dedication for the past 25 years, a felicitation ceremony was organised on the school premises recently. Heads of various other educational institutions of Dioceses of Amritsar and more than 100 dignitaries associated with the Diocese participated in the programme. School Principal Vidhupriya Chakravarty shared a brief note about the journey and growth of the institute over the past century and how the school management had been instrumental in shaping the educational institution. She appreciated the efforts of teachers, parents and students. She thanked Dr Samantaroy for his work and unconditional support. She acknowledged the cooperation of all stakeholders who have been educated at the school over the past 100 years and have contributed in various fields.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla