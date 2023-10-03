St Thomas School, Shimla, conducts heritage tour

A tour to the heritage Rashtrapati Niwas, Chharabra, Shimla, was organised by the Youth Tourism Club of the school. More than 35 club members participated in the tour under the chairmanship of Youth Tourism Club coordinator teachers Surender Sharma and Tarun Sharma. The objective of the tour was to give information about the heritage Rashtrapati Niwas, Chharabra, Shimla, to the club members on the occasion of World Tourism Day. Teachers and guides of the Youth Tourism Club gave detailed information about the heritage Rashtrapati Niwas, Chharabra, to the club members. After that, the club members were taken for a tour of the Rashtrapati Niwas, Chharabra, including tulip garden, royal dining hall, ceremonial lawn, sundial and gardens. They also enjoyed the view of natural beauty, viewing the Himalayan ranges through binoculars. Keeping in view World Tourism Day and Swachhta Pakhwada, during the heritage tour, the club members tried to convey the message of environmental protection and ill-effects of plastic by picking up plastic bottles and also took an oath to conserve natural resources. A decision was also taken to organise tourism-related activities in future. Refreshments were also given to the club members.

#Shimla