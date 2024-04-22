St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT, Pinjore

The school, which is governed by the Punj Education Society and is locally managed by the School Management Committee (SMC), comprising 16 members, which include nominated members of the Punj Education Society, principals as CBSE nominees, parent representatives and teacher representatives, has announced the new tenure of the SMC. The SMC has tenure of three years and on April 13, 2024, there were elections. Dr S Kumar, DDE (retd), Haryana, was elected as president, Dr KM Pathak, medical practitioner and social activist, vice-president, Nisha Ahuja parent representative and Pooja Sharma and Baljinder Kaur as teacher representatives. Impressed by the school’s ideology and the ‘Panch Kosha’ philosophy, Dr Puneet Bedi, Principal (retd), MCM DAV College, Chandigarh, and IS Dohan, IG (retd), ITBP, are now part of the new SMC. The new members vowed to take the school to the new heights and were congratulated by everyone. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Piyush Punj, Principal and secretary of the SMC.
