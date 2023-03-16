St. Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township Pinjore

On the last day of school, the authorities organised a fun-filled day for the students with entertainers dressed in famous cartoon characters Tom and Jerry and Donald Duck. These artistes put up entertaining acts for children like dance and music. They also distributed some treats among the kids and spread love by hugging them.
