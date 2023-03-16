 St. Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township Pinjore : The Tribune India

St. Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township Pinjore

St. Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township Pinjore


On the last day of school, the authorities organised a fun-filled day for the students with entertainers dressed in famous cartoon characters Tom and Jerry and Donald Duck. These artistes put up entertaining acts for children like dance and music. They also distributed some treats among the kids and spread love by hugging them. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

A day after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s TV interview, SIT chief IGP Jaskaran Singh visits Sidhu Moosewala’s house

2
Diaspora

Khalistani supporters force Brisbane's Indian Consulate to close down: Report

3
Punjab

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatens Salman Khan again, seeks apology from film star

4
Diaspora

Indian-origin woman who made shoplifting her 'lucrative full-time job' in UK convicted, had garnered over half a million pounds

5
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet reshuffle on cards, CM Bhagwant Mann proposes to take away 2 key portfolios from Aman Arora

6
Nation

'Seems like whole Delhi has choked': Commuters face traffic snarls for third day on trot

7
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

8
Punjab

Aussie radicals block entry to Indian consulate in Brisbane

9
Nation

Thackeray versus Shinde: Supreme Court poses probing questions on Governor's role

10
Punjab

In Cabinet rejig, Punjab CM divests Arora of 2 key portfolios

Don't Miss

View All
Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park
Diaspora

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app
Himachal

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app

Help accident victims, get rewarded
Punjab

Help accident victims, get rewarded: Punjab minister

Top News

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid sloganeering over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy under attack' remarks

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid sloganeering over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy under attack' remarks

As soon as the House assembles for the day, some opposition ...

US Senate confirms former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as envoy to India

US Senate confirms former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as envoy to India

The Senate votes 52-42 to confirm the former Los Angeles may...

My govt working for a corruption-free Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says as AAP govt completes a year

My govt working for a corruption-free Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says as AAP govt completes a year

Mann was addressing the media

Court allows anticipatory bail to Parkash Singh Badal in Kotkapura police firing case

Court allows anticipatory bail to Parkash Singh Badal in Kotkapura police firing case

Denies relief to Sukhbir Badal

It’s time Jai Ram Thakur comes out of aura of being a CM, not puppets that we will take orders from BJP: Congress

It's time Jai Ram Thakur comes out of aura of being a CM; not puppets that we will take orders from BJP: Congress

Stalemate over closure of institutions opened by previous BJ...


Cities

View All

Seven booked for thrashing, kidnapping bus conductor

Seven booked for thrashing, kidnapping bus conductor

Amritsar G20: Foreign delegates agree on sharing research data, promoting innovation

Mini Bus Operators’ Union postpones protest against govt

Migration of youth must be slowed: Y20 panellist

G20 Summit eases traffic jams in holy city

55% liquor vends in UT go unsold, only 43 find takers

55% liquor vends in Chandigarh go unsold, only 43 find takers

7 infected with H3N2 virus in Mohali; active Covid cases nine

Chandigarh: Mercury set to drop as light rain predicted till March 20

CAG Audit report flags Kharar building in disuse

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

Fire breaks out at factory in northwest Delhi; fire official injured

Fire breaks out at factory in northwest Delhi; fire official injured

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Supreme Court to hear BRS leader’s plea on March 24

Old Delhi excise policy gets 6-month extension

Man hacks friend to death, nabbed

Man hacks friend to death, nabbed

Patwari lands in VB net for graft

Jalandhar bypoll: Poaching fear again haunts Congress leaders

BSP's show of strength at Jalandhar

Chief Justice Jha to inaugurate courts complex in Hoshiarpur

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Lack of safety arrangements caused casualties: Officials

Self-styled godman gets 20-year jail for sexually exploiting girl in Ludhiana

Sarpanch among five booked on extortion charge

15 injured as Safari, mini-truck collide in Samrala

Ensure early completion of dairy shifting project: DC to civic body

Ensure early completion of dairy shifting project: DC to civic body

Govt to rejuvenate village ponds by adopting ‘Seechewal-Thapar’ model

43 beds set up to treat H3N2 patients at district hospitals

Husband booked for assaulting woman, demanding dowry

Lecture held on Sikh-Rajput ties at Pbi varsity